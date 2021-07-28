Area business provides eco-friendly burial

SARASOTA — While traditional burials are still the norm, environmentally friendly burial alternatives, such as those offered by Eternal Reefs, are gaining popularity.
Eternal Reefs CEO George Frankel credits the growth to a more-accepting culture surrounding the topic of death.
“Honestly, the pandemic has changed the entire discussion on death and (memorialization),” Frankel said.
He said the pandemic forced people to start conversations about death with family members, raising public awareness about, specifically, “green” burials.
Eternal Reefs combines “cremains,” with cement to make a reef ball that will support marine life.
“Mother Nature loves working with reef balls,” Frankel said.
Both Eternal Reefs and the manufacturer of the reef balls, Reef Innovations, are based in Sarasota.
While the memorial reef balls are placed in different locations around the country, the majority are in the Sarasota area.
In the late 1980s, founder Don Brawley discovered the need for artificial reefs after diving in the Florida Keys for several years. He watched the reefs slowly dying and decided to take action.
Brawley created the concept of a reef ball to help build back the lost ecosystems.
The reef balls are made out of a concrete that resembles natural reefs and are sustainable for marine life.
They were designed to be stable underwater and withstand natural disasters, while also attracting micro-organisms to grow and begin the reef-building process.
The first reef ball project was completed in 1992. The effort has since expanded to more than 70 countries with more than 750,000 reef balls in the ocean worldwide.
Years after the reef ball projects began, Brawley made the first Eternal Reef for his father-in-law. It was placed off the Sarasota coast in 1998.
After more than 20 years of memorial reefs, Frankel said word has spread about environmentally friendly burials, and Eternal Reefs has gone from 300 inquiries per month to 600.
Now a more popular alternative burial, Eternal Reef has several affiliates across the country, including Toale Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory based in Sarasota and Venice.
Frankel said he has seen a transition from traditional burials to cremations, which then opens up the idea of alternative burials.
Since cremations give families more time to plan, they can fit this type of burial into the family schedule, Frankel said.
Cremations allow families to be able to participate in a memorial on their own time. Eternal Reefs took advantage of this by giving families the chance to be as involved as they want with the reef ball process, which spans four days.
Frankel said families can mix the cremains into the concrete. They also have the option of personalizing the memorial reef to honor their loved one.
The tops of the reef can be decorated with hand prints, messages and mementos of the deceased, but only items that are environmentally safe can be included.
“When they get done, they have taken ownership with their memorial,” Frankel said.
He said families usually have already gone through the heavy grieving process before working with Eternal Reefs, so it is more of an opportunity to remember their loved one.
Families have even told Frankel they’ve benefited from having their young children experience and be involved with the process of creating the memorial reef.
“Parents say, ‘This is the best way I could’ve introduced my children to a loss,’” Frankel said.
He said the entire process helps the participants not be intimidated by death.
After the casting day for families, Eternal Reefs assembles the reef balls before the viewing. On Day Three, the families get to view the finished memorial reefs, which are then placed in the water and dedicated the next day.
In Sarasota, the families are typically taken out to the location on a boat out of Marina Jack’s. On the ride, families get to experience the reefs being placed and say their final goodbyes.
While many memorial reefs are placed off the coast of Sarasota, Frankel said they space them out as to not cluster them all together. This helps with making each specific reef area its own independent artificial reef.
Eternal Reefs has watched the growth of the memorial reefs since it started in 1998.
“What we know is, we have taken very significant pressure off the existing reefs in the area,” Frankel said.
He said they have seen larger fish migrate to the artificial reefs where there previously weren’t any fish. Growth in the fish population will continue until fishermen appear, he said.
But he said the local fisherman now have more than one place to go fishing.
“As awareness of what we do has grown, more and more people are choosing this because they like the idea of giving back,” Frankel said.
