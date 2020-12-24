VENICE - A convergence of groups is working to help eliminate medical debt for region residents, according to a news release.
It noted about two-thirds of American bankruptcies are due to medical debt and Florida is at No. 2 in that overall ranking.
Because of that, the Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice conducted an online discussion with The Gulf Coast Humanists, the Humanists of Sarasota Bay, and the Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, according to a news release.
"These groups have resolved to erase over $1.5 million of medical debt held by thousands of low-income households in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Collier counties," it said. "Many families in Sarasota Country have already benefited from this program."
They are receiving assistance through a 501c3 charity named RIP Medical Debt.
"(RIP Medical Debt) is able to buy medical debt at a rate of $1-to-$100. For every $100 raised, RIP can erase $10,000 of medical debt. So far, these groups have raised over $5,000 and are aiming for $20,000."
The groups are requesting region residents help by visiting www.RIPmedicaldebt.org to donate via credit card.
Those wanting to pay by check can write the notation FL Humanists on it and mail it to RIP
Medical Debt, 80 Theodore Fremd Ave., Rye, NY 10590.
"Your contribution goes to eliminate medical debt in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Collier counties," it said.
