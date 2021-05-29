SARASOTA — HCA Healthcare announced Tuesday it will be using the HCA Florida Healthcare brand starting in September in an effort that will continue through mid-2022.
That means 49 hospitals and more than 350 other health care sites will have their names changed.
Among them, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Englewood Community Hospital and Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte will get new names.
Beginning in September, the new facility names will be HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, according to HCA officials.
Aside from the name and branding, no other changes will take place, the news release said.
“A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities. Our goal is for patients across the Sunshine State to confidently visit any HCA Florida Healthcare location, and expect to receive a top-quality experience,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare.
“We understand that now, more than ever, people are looking for security, safety and trust in a health care provider,” he said. “HCA Florida Healthcare is a purpose-driven brand that will elevate how we serve our communities by further leveraging our collective strength.”
The name changes will start this fall, with updated names, signs and websites.
