Road resurfacing next week

VENICE — On Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, crews are scheduled to mill and resurface Poinsettia Drive, Ravenna Street and Villas Drive, weather permitting. The work will occur during daytime hours.

Residents are asked to turn off their irrigation systems and move their vehicles from the roadway on Sunday, July 26, and keep them off of the roadway until the road work is complete.

Access will be maintained while crews work in the area but minor delays should be expected. Motorists are urged to use caution as crews work in and near the roadway.

Temporary boat ramp closure

VENICE — The Venice Marina Park boat ramp, 301 E. Venice Ave. near the Venice Train Depot, will be closed Tuesday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while staff removes and disposes of a derelict vessel.

A sign at the entrance of the parking lot informs the public of the upcoming closure. 

Solid waste survey open

VENICE — The city is seeking customer feedback on garbage collection frequency and recycling services that will affect future city services.

Only residents who use cart service for trash and recycling collection should complete the survey. Only one survey should be completed per household.

The survey can be found at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/COVSolidWaste. It can also be found on the city website, VeniceGov.com, under Government/Public Works/Waste and Recycling.

