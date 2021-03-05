Red tide light in area
VENICE — Beachgoers will be wise to know which way the wind blows.
Red tide algae is lying low in local waters.
For the first time this year, water samples from Sarasota County, including Venice and Manasota Key, showed low concentrations of the algae, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday.
The state posts its findings at myfwc.com. Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota posts its daily beach conditions on visitbeaches.org.
Mote reported people complaining about “moderate” respiratory irritations Wednesday on Manasota Beach. By Friday, someone at Venice Beach reported “slight” irritation. All other Sarasota County beaches appeared free of the effects of red tide.
Red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is naturally present in the Gulf of Mexico. Medium to high concentrations can lead to coughing, respiratory irritation and fatigue, and other ailments in humans.
Intense red tide blooms are also known to kill marine life, including marine mammals.
‘Green Light’ ends today
SARASOTA — Drivers, or former drivers, who would like to get legally back on the road with less potholes in your wallet can work toward that goal Saturday morning.
“Operation Green Light” ends Saturday after holding events in South Venice on Thursday and Friday.
The program helps people “save on collection agency fees for past due traffic tickets, fines and other court obligations and reinstates suspended driver’s licenses,” according to a news release from the Sarasota Clerk of Circuit Court Karen Rushing.
The final effort is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sarasota Historic Courthouse, 2000 Main Street, Sarasota.
“This has been an enormously difficult year for everyone and we understand money is tight,” Rushing said. “If you have an overdue traffic ticket or court fee that has been passed on to a collections agency, or have a suspended or revoked driver’s license, we want to help you save money and get back on the road by paying your fines in full, or establishing a payment plan...we hope many people will take advantage of Operation Green Light this week.”
For more information, call 941-861-7400 or visit www.SarasotaClerk.com.
Realtors scholarships availableSARASOTA — A scholarship program from The Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program is underway for college or graduate school students.
“This year is the 12th year for Florida Realtors’ Student Scholarships Program, which continues to be a strong and successful outreach program,” Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. Chairman Brenda Fioretti said in a news release. “Since it began, Florida Realtors has awarded more than $1.7 million to help young people across Florida realize their college dreams.”
According to the news release, those who qualify include: Florida high school seniors set to attend a college or university; students enrolled in a college or university and students in graduate studies.
“Those students considering a career in Real Estate or Real Estate related fields will be given special consideration in accordance with the purposes of the Florida Realtors Education Foundation,” it said. “However, students in any major outside are welcome to apply.”
Scholarships will start at $1,000. The application period closes at noon Tuesday.
Centennial geocache
SARASOTA — Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on.
Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world.
Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Play Binglo on March 12
NORTH PORT — The North Port Parks & Recreation will host “Binglo” from 6:30-8 p.m. March 12 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Participants can get their “glow on” and enjoy games in a dark room with black lights. Wear your best fluorescent clothing. Compete for sweet prizes.
Distancing will be enforced, and sanitizing stations will be available. Registration at http://bit.ly/3avLlGf or call 941-429-PARK. Cost is $10 for 10 cards.
SCF summer registration opensWELLEN PARK — Registration starts Monday for new and all returning SCF students for summer 2021.
“Academic advising, career mentoring, financial aid and flexible schedule options are available to help students pursue their degrees,” it said in a news release.
Those interested can register at My.SCF.edu or through its SCF Mobile app for existing students and SCF.edu for others, it said.
“Taking classes in the summer at SCF allows students to sign up for shorter courses, attend remote classes and graduate sooner,” the news release said. “Additionally, SCF’s smaller class sizes and individualized attention help guide students to success.”
For more information, call 941-752-5050, text 941-304-5443 or visit SCF.edu.
Hazardous waste collection
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 8:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13 outside North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
This is free for North Port and Wellen Park residents. Crews will collect tires, pool chemicals, paint, cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, prescription medications and sharps.
