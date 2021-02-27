Work on sewer lift station to begin
VENICE - DeJonge Excavating work on Venice sewer lift station 27 starts Monday on the east side of Sleepy Hollow Road at Sleepy Hollow Court, the city announced.
"During the work, a bypass pump will be in use and set up in a section of the northbound lane of Sleepy Hollow Road," the city stated in a news release. "Large equipment and machinery will also be entering the road and within the right-of-way."
It noted the work should be done within three weeks.
For more information, call Utilities Maintenance Supervisor Tim Merritt at 941-882-7301.
Biggest sewage spill ever
PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Utilities suffered several blowouts last week with 1 million gallons of sewage spilling onto grounds in several areas.
A 20-inch force main blew apart at Loveland Boulevard and Old Landfill Road. Tanker trucks vacuumed up 800,000 gallons. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, manholes started overflowing throughout mid-county.
County tanker trucks vacuumed up about 43,000 gallons from these secondary spills. About 9,300 gallons spilled into water bodies including Niagara Waterway, Lake Explorer and the Hampton Point Apartment complex pond.
CCU Director Craid Rudy said very little made it into waterways.
“It could have been a heck of a lot worse,” he said.
Video needs extras
ENGLEWOOD — Ashley Francois decided the perfect location for his first rap video was in Englewood. Now he needs extras for his production today.
Francois, 24, of Sarasota, fell in love with Crestwood Circus Ranch, 1481 Crestwood Road and worked with its owner, Leslie Young.
“I knew this was the perfect location to shoot not only my first music video, but a Wild West short film for my song ‘Bright & Wavy’ because it has the western and we loved how it looked,” he said.
He and a film crew will be in Englewood at 10 a.m. today for six hours to film the short film/video. They are looking for volunteers of all ages to be extras. They will be part of the scenes and not just sitting around, he said.
It will be released it in March.
For more information about the music video, contact Francois on Instagram at AshleyFrancois.
Community yard sale today
NORTH PORT - North Port Parks & Recreation’s Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner, among other items at the event.
Due to COVID-19, practice social distancing and wear a mask, officials asked.
