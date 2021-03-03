Hundreds take part
in city surveyNORTH PORT — More than 800 people responded to an online survey for North Port, said the city’s spokesperson, Josh Taylor.
“It has been interesting,” he said. “There is no shortage of ways to give or get (public) input.”
The city of North Port launched its online survey to help finance officials and commissioners prepare for the 2021-22 budget.
The six-page web survey includes questions about facilities and services, including parks and other amenities, but also roads and emergency services. It also asks what priorities the city should have when it comes those services.
An early result for the campaign is about spending for roads: 26% wanted more, 65% said it was adequate, 7% wanted less spending, for instance.
Other topics include North Port’s transportation network, about solid waste service, willingness to pay more for solid waste and which services are of greatest value.
The survey is live at https://bit.ly/37bOKKr. Results get compiled and presented to commissioners at a March 29 budget development meeting.
‘Green Light’ helps driver issuesSOUTH VENICE — Sarasota County and the state of Florida are working with Operation Green Light to help people with “a suspended or revoked driver’s license pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving 25-30 percent in collection agency fees.”
The Sarasota County Clerk’s Office noted the effort Tuesday.
“With thousands in Florida unable to drive because of outstanding fines, this in-person program ensures customers save money and get back on the road by paying their fees in full, or establishing a payment plan with the Clerk’s Office,” it said.
It is taking place 5-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday at R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, South Venice and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Sarasota Historic Courthouse, 2000 Main Street, Sarasota.
“Operation Green Light helps eligible customers who have a suspended or revoked driver’s license restore driving privileges and get back on the road,” stated a news release from Karen Rushing, Sarasota Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller. “They can also save on required collection agency fees. If customers are unable to pay their fines in full, they can establish payment plans that work for them and their families during these difficult times.”
For more information, visit www.SarasotaClerk.com.
Tiny home park
OK’d for regionPORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved a zone change last week to allow up to 230 tiny homes on 68 acres at south of Punta Gorda.
The developer, Simple Life Ventures LLC, expects to start building the community this summer, President Mike McCann said. This would be its fourth community with two in North Carolina and one in central Florida.
The buildings can range from 500 to 938 square feet with higher-end interiors.
Units cost between $129,000 and $199,000, McCann said. There are also rent and amenity fees.
Simple Life keeps costs down for residents by buying things like water, sewer and cable access in bulk, McCann said. Simple Life covers costs for maintenance of grounds and amenities as well.
