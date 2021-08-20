A few of the state's COVID-19 numbers improved this week, though too little information was available by deadline Friday to get a full picture of the current state of the surge.
The Aug. 20 Weekly Situation Report wasn't on the FloridaHealthCovid19.gov website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website had zeroes for new cases and deaths for Aug. 19 and no information on testing volume since Aug. 16.
The data the CDC reports are supposed to be provided by the state on a daily basis.
But at least through Aug. 18, the state hadn't set a new record for cases since Aug. 12, and ICU occupancy was down slightly on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to 3,584 beds.
More than half of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by infected people and less than 7% of the beds are available statewide.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did set another record, at 17,198 patients, according to HHS.
Nearly 30% of the state's hospital beds were being used for COVID-19 patients on Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 256 COVID-19 patients, of whom 86% were unvaccinated, according to the hospital's website.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 18.9% Friday and it had reported 15 deaths for the week.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 43 COVID-19 patients Friday, and it reported one death since Tuesday.
The Sarasota County School District reported 62 staff and 247 students in isolation Friday after a positive test and 19 staff and 497 students in quarantine.
For the week, 20 more staff and 93 more students were in isolation Friday than on Monday, while 10 more staff and 374 more students were in quarantine.
Since July 1, 166 staff and 683 students have tested positive and 69 staff, and 1,421 have had sufficient exposure to someone with the coronavirus to warrant being directed to quarantine.
Should have waited for the weekly report. Charlotte County's weekly cases jumped from 442.9/100k to 598.2/100k and our positivity rate increased from 17.% to 22.4%. Definitely no sign of leveling off... it's only getting worse!
