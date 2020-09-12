As the pandemic continues, High Holy Days services at Venice area temples will be different this year.
The Chabad of Venice and North Port
“This year, we need to be creative to provide High Holiday services albeit in a safe way for all,” said Chabad’s Rabbi Sholom Schmerling on that temple’s web site. “Our goals are to provide you with much-needed inspiration and a sense of connection to the community and to G‑d as we begin the New Year...
“Based on responses from our High Holiday survey, CDC guidelines, and advice from our doctors and rabbinical authorities, we will be offering services options both Indoors (Chabad sanctuary) and outdoors in a large open tent (Chabad Parking Lot). Each service will be limited in numbers and in duration to ensure social distance.
Reservations are required this year as services will be capped per size. Go to: chabadofvenice.com or call 941-493-2770
No affiliation is necessary and no membership fees or tickets. Hebrew/English Prayer-Books will be provided.
“These are confusing and challenging times and any decision you make for the High Holidays will be the right one for you,” the Rabbi continued. “Everyone has their own sets of circumstances that will dictate their comfort level with attending in person services this year. We just want you to have the tools to celebrate the High Holidays in any way you feel is safe.”
The Chabad will offer a Holiday “in at Home Kit.” It will feature a taste of the Holidays with a giveaway Holiday Foods, plus a printed Holiday Guide of Prayers and Insights to use for home-bound Holiday Services.
Prayer Book: A prayer book (Machzor) can be provided to you for pick-up or mail delivery.
Pre-holiday classes and do-it-yourself training to inspire services at home as well as recording and sending out the High Holiday Sermons before the holiday.
The Chabad is compiling its annual Yizkor Memorial Booklet. The names of all loved ones inscribed in the Yizkor Book will be announced as a part of the Keil Malei prayer at each of the four Yizkor services throughout the coming Jewish year of 5781(2020-21). To include the name of a loved one, visit: ChabadofVenice.com/Yizkorbook
To register for a place in any of the services to be held at the Chabad, indoors in the education center or outdoors in a tent in the temple parking lot, go to: chabadofvenice.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4846275/jewish/High-Holiday-Options.htm
Rosh Hashanah Eve in the tent 7 p.m. Sept. 19; indoors 10 a.m.-noon on the first day of Rosh Hashanah Sunday, Sept. 20 and 6 p.m in the tent. Visit the web site for complete details of times of services and blowing of the shofar.
Yom Kippur Eve, Sept. 27 — Kol Nidre 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. indoors and Maarly service 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yom Kippur daytime service Sept. 28. 8 a.m. yp 8:30 a.m. outdoors Full Yom Kippur service (Yizkor) 9 a.m. to noon indoors and outdoors 5:30 to 6 p.m. Yizkor followed by Minchah from 6 to 7 p.m. indoors. 28. Neilah & Shofar will occur outdoors at 7 p.m. Monday. This year, break the fast will include prepacked sandwiches served outdoors at 7:50 p.m.Break the Fast (prepacked sandwiches)
Chabad of Venice offers High Holiday services at no charge to the community. Participation is voluntary. In light of the increased costs during the pandemic, donations are welcome
The Jewish Congregation of Venice
“As always, we will celebrate the High Holy Days with spirit, prayer, and friendship,” said Rabbi Ben Shull on the congregation’s website. “However, this year will be like no other. We will gather together through a drive-in service, online services, prerecorded services, and socially distanced prayer at the beach.
JCV members will receive an email with a specific link for each of the Zoom services. With the exception of the Erev Rosh Hashanah drive-in service, all Congregation services will be open to all this year. As parking is limited at the temple, drive-in services are limited to members of the congregation.
Guests will need a link to attend the virtual services. To attend via Zoom, send an email with your name, address, phone, and preferred email to JCVhighholidays@gmail.com. A message will be sent to you with the link for each service. You can sign in at any time during each service. Some portions of the Zoom services will have been prerecorded and will appear on screen as videos. Other portions will be live. All Zoom services will be recorded and available on the congregation’s web site the following day at jewishcongregationvenice.com.
As at the Chabad, High Holy Day donations to the Congregation will be appreciated to assist with the extra costs involved because of the pandemic. Make a secure online donation or send a check to the JCV, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, Fl 34292.
• Sunday, Sept. 13. Virtual Selichot Service at 10 a.m.
• Friday, Sept. 18 Erev of Rosh Hashanah drive-in service for members only at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited.
• Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. — Rosh Hashana daytime service via Zoom with parts prerecorded This service includes Torah study and concluding prayers.
• Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Tashlich service at Venice Beach. Social distancing and masks required. This service will not be recorded.
• Sunday, Sept.27 at 6:30 p.m Kol Nidre service via Zoom with parts prerecorded
• Monday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. Yom Kippur daytime service via Zoom with parts prerecorded.. This service includes Torah study and concluding prayers.
From 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m Talk with the Rabbi — Zoom live
6:15 p.m. -7 p.m. — Afternoon Service (Jonah and Yizkor) Zoom live with prerecorded portions
Everyday during the High Holy Days anytime on website
Concluding Shofar Blowing — On website at: jewishcongregationvenice.com/highholydays
