VENICE — A city stormwater crew will be replacing a pipe that crosses under North Armada Road on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

North Armada Road from Barcelona Avenue to Madrid Avenue will be closed to through traffic while this work is completed.

Signs will notify motorists of the closure.

For more information, contact Stormwater Engineer Steven Berens at 941-882-7413 or sberens@venicegov.com.

