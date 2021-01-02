Kevin Dubrule, Tessa Bohn and Jack Chace

From left, Kevin Dubrule, Tessa Bohn and Jack Chace smile at the Army-Navy game held Dec. 12. Army defeated Navy 15-0.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

WEST POINT, NEW YORK — While the rivalry on the grid-iron is legendary between the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy, it doesn’t mean there are not many cherished friendships.

Among the cadets and midshipmen at this year’s Army-Navy game were several Venice natives, including three who were nominated to their academies together and are in the class of 2023.

West Point cadets Kevin Dubrule and Jack Chace met up with Naval Academy midshipman Tessa Bohn.

Dubrule and Chace both graduated from Venice High School; Bohn from Pine View School, all in 2019. The three of them earned nominations through U.S. Rep. Rooney.

They were also all state champions for Venice High School with Dubrule winning with the Venice baseball team; Chace with the Venice football team and Bohn with the Venice volleyball team.

This season, it was Army’s turn to win, defeating Navy 15-0.


