An arrest was made in connection to a hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old girl in September. Following the crash, Venice Police Department posted a picture looking for information on a truck caught on camera.
VENICE — A Venice man was arrested on Friday in connection to a hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old girl on Sept. 23.
Gregory Valentine, 64, 100 block of West Field Avenue, Venice, was charged with hit-and-run involving injury other than serious bodily injury and reckless driving.
The girl's DNA was found on the bumper of Valentine's truck, according to the Venice Police Department.
The night of Sept. 23, Valentine allegedly fled after hitting the girl with his truck in the 600 block of Granada Avenue
The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, but a helicopter transported her to a children's trauma center.
Venice Police officials stated the suspect and truck were identified the day after the crash; however, the department needed to wait for the analysis of forensic evidence to complete the investigation.
Valentine was released on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is Jan. 28.
