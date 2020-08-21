The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Andrea Venditti, 47, 1200 block of Flamingo Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Christina West, 40, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Nathaniel Phelps, 26, 2300 block of Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charges: three Manatee County warrants for retail theft. Bond: $4,500.

• Patrick Carroll, 28, 200 block of Grove St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Johnny Williams, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Bryanna Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Tre’Quan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $60,000.

• Samuel Ball, 25, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.

• Seth Smith, 34, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.

• Zbigniew Szymczak, 85, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jacob Gilmour, 23, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.

The New College of Florida Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Shannon Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

Criminal registration:

• Thomas Mcenaney, 19, 400 block of E. Mission St., Venice.

