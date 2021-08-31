VENICE — When Venice resident Joe Freitas left with his family on a trip to Europe for two months, he expected to come back home with his trees still intact.
What remained were only stumps.
Freitas lives adjacent to the banyan tree property that caused controversy when the giant tree started to be cut down in July.
“We fell in love with the house because of the banyan tree next door,” Freitas said.
Next door to the large banyan tree being cut down, Freitas had three trees on his property that were connected to the main tree.
After five years on the market, the banyan tree property was sold to new owner Mike Kowalsky. In order to build a home, Kowalsky decided to cut down the tree, which upset some neighbors, including Freitas.
Around one week after Freitas and his family left for Europe, he said they started cutting down the large banyan tree.
When the banyan cutting started in July, it was expected to take around two weeks. However, part of the tree still remains. Calls and emails to the company cutting down the tree were not answered by late Tuesday.
Over email, Freitas said he urged Kowalsky to keep whatever parts of the tree were on his property and “make sure they stay there.”
While cutting the tree was inevitable after the property finally sold, Freitas said three of the trees deriving from the main tree were physically on his property.
When Freitas returned to find only stumps, he emailed the owner, stating his surprise of the trees’ removal and wanted an explanation.
Freitas also said branches of the main tree fell onto his house while they were being cut and damaged parts of his roof. He said he had documentation of when the damage occurred through cameras and pictures.
While Freitas said Kowalsky would send the tree company over to repair the roof, he said he wanted to wait in case any more damage happens before the tree fully comes down.
But Freitas really just wanted his trees back.
“Hope the new owner offers some kind of compensation and replants some of the trees they removed,” Freitas said.
He explained he did not want any monetary reimbursement but wanted someone to replace the loss of his trees.
Freitas said the tree was the main reason they decided to buy their property. His wife, who is deployed in Europe, was very upset when she found out about the trees on their property, he said.
Despite only moving into the house this year, Freitas knew the sentimental value the tree had to the area. He said many people would stop in front of the property to take pictures.
He also said many Venice residents told him about climbing the tree growing up.
“We are kinda disappointed,” Freitas said about the tree removal.
