SARASOTA – The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County will bring Art Battle back to Sarasota County.
In 2020, in partnership with Venice Art Center, Art Center Sarasota and Selby Library, Sarasota County will host two regional competitions and the Florida State Competition.
Each Art Battle consists of three 20-minute rounds in which painters compete for audience votes with equal materials, a blank canvas, and their talent.
The event invites audiences of culture enthusiasts, painters, art collectors, art party lovers, and the whole Sarasota community to assemble and vote for their favorite artist in each round.
“Sarasota County has some of the finest examples of artistic expression around, and we are pleased to work with Art Battle to present a new form of interactive art experience, one that lets audiences see directly inside the process of art creation, and to participate by helping to choose the winner,” said Jim Shirley, president of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
Sarasota County Regional Art Battle Competitions:
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. - Venice Art Center, 390 S Nokomis Ave., Venice 34285
Link for tickets or to apply to paint: artbattle.com/events/ab1996-sarasota/
Jan. 25, 7 p.m. - Art Center Sarasota, 707 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34236
Link for tickets or to apply to paint: artbattle.com/events/ab1973-sarasota-january-25-2020/
Twelve artists will be selected to compete in each Art Battle. The champions from both regional Art Battles in January will then compete in the Florida State Art Battle along with 2019 Sarasota Art Battle winner, Judy Robertson, and the winners from Art Battles throughout the state of Florida.
Florida State Art Battle:
March 14, 7 p.m. Selby Library, 1331 First St, Sarasota, 34236
“We are very excited to see Sarasota at the center of our Art Battle Florida tournament series," said Art Battle International Tournament Commissioner Christopher Pemberton. "Sarasota is known across the country for its excellence in performing and fine arts and we expect National Champion caliber performance from the competitors in this series.”
Since 2001 in New York City, artists have been coming together at Art Battle events across the country and around the world, with the goal of turning a blank canvas into a magnificent creation, to share the wonders of the artistic process with voting audiences, and to celebrate local and national artistic talent.
The movement has spread to more than 100 cities and six continents, with more than 1,800 public competitions produced. From Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo, Tokyo, and many more; Art Battle has showcased incredible creative talent and built communities and relationships that support live art as a way of expression, innovation and celebration.
