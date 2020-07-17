Artwork by Rainer Dolmanet

“Pink Night 2” by Rainer Dolmanet, 19, of Venice, was recognized as first place winner for the Week 2 Venice Art Center Online Student Exhibit and Contest.

 Artwork by Rainer Dolmanet

VENICE — The Venice Art Center named the second winner of the weekly South County Student Online Exhibit and Contest.

For Week No. 2, the awardee is Rainer Dolmanet, 19, of Venice for his oil called “Pink Night 2.”

For Week No. 1, the awardee was Margaux Moussier, 17, for her colored pencil media called “Timothee Calamet.”

The 12 weeks of competition continues for students between the ages of 15-20 who live in Venice, Osprey, Nokomis or North Port. The weekly winners receive $50; the overall first place winner will receive $225 and a $225 gift card to Michael’s, according to the center.

The Best Overall Work will receive a $500 prize and a $500 gift card to Michael’s.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is assisting with the contest.

For more information, call 941-485-7136. For rules and online applications, visit www.veniceartscenter.com.

