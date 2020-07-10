Margaux Moussier, 17, made the colored pencil art called "Timothee Calamet."

 ART BY Margaux Moussier

VENICE — The Venice Art Center named the first winner of the weekly South County Student Online Exhibit and Contest.

For Week No. 1, the awardee is Margaux Moussier, 17, for her colored pencil media called “Timothee Calamet.”

The 12 weeks of competition continues for students between the ages of 15-20 who live in Venice, Osprey, Nokomis or North Port. The weekly winners receive $50; the overall 1st Place winner will receive $225 and a $225 gift card to Michael’s, according to the center.

The Best Overall Work will receive a $500 prize and a $500 gift card to Michael’s.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is assisting with the contest.

For more information, call 941-485-7136. For rules and online applications, visit www.veniceartscenter.com.

