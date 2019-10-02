VENICE — The Venice Art Center has received a face lift.
The new expanded boutique signals an invitation for fashionistas and art lovers to shop until they drop. The boutique now takes up the entire entrance to the center. It showcases the imagination and creativity of artists.
The expanded items include decorated painted chairs by award-winning artist and teacher Frances Smith. Her mantra is “I paint anything that is not moving.”
Mary DeVirgillis has her sliced glass necklaces available.
The Venice Art Center Café has a new look too. The curtains create an elegant feel and the walls covered with paintings give the place the charm of a European bistro.
All these changes make the receptions and classes even more appealing. The Art Center special events like the Holiday Tea on Friday, Dec. 13 and the Bling Thing bring sparkle to this special place.
People make the difference.
The staff and volunteers at the Venice Art Center make the surroundings shine. Executive Director Mary Moscatelli celebrates 10 years at the Venice Art Center and deserves a huge Bravo along with her staff.
Beat the heat
On Nassau Street, across from Blalock Park, is the Venice Museum and Archives. Their new display shows off Venice sports over the years and opens on Oct. 7. Visit them from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Plan to attend the SPARCC card and game party from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. Contact Jan Martin 941-882-3267 or Annette Seibert 941-408-8452.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Elaine Winquist, boutique manager at the Venice Art Center. Elaine is a gift to shoppers. Ask her to let you know when certain items come in or certain colors and you can be sure to get a call. Regulars know that new jewelry comes in on Thursdays. Elaine is like a friendly personal shopper.
Elaine loves her work and the Venice Art Center. She is happy and cheerful and appreciates learning new ideas. She enjoys participating in Art Center events. It’s easy to see she is proud of her work and proud of the volunteers whose welcoming attitude makes coming to the Venice Art Center fun.
On top of it all, Elaine is super organized. She adds color to the Venice Art Center. Elaine is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.