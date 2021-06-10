VENICE — Recent Venice High School graduate, Chau Mai, started creating art during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since won two awards and painted a mermaid for the FantaSea Project.
“I was not confident with my art, but Venice Art Center helped me recognize my work,” Mai said. “I feel more confident with myself.”
Mai participated in the 2021 South Sarasota County School Show held at the Venice Art Center, where she won the Senior Scholarship award.
She also participated and won in the student art show during the summer of 2020.
She said the Venice Art Center told students about FantaSea that would be finished in 2021. So Mai decided to take part and completed a “Wonder Woman”-themed mermaid.
“I made it a little different than ‘Wonder Woman’ because it’s a mermaid,” Mai said. “I wanted to mesh the two together to create a new Wonder Woman.”
Mai said the mermaid took a month to paint by dedicating two hours everyday to the project, after she finished her school work.
With all the recent art projects Mai has participated in, one would think she has been serious about art for awhile.
However, Mai said she started taking art seriously in April of last year — near the beginning of the pandemic.
“I decided to do something new, so I chose art,” Mai said.
Out of boredom and to give her something to do, she watched different videos of art techniques and started her own artistic process.
“Art helped me to release the stress,” Mai said.
She also used art as an outlet to relax after completing homework.
Mai said her inspirations and focus for her art are women and feminism. She believes women are inspiring and likes to look at women through different cultures point of views, especially since she is originally from Vietnam.
“I love to talk about feminism and draw portraits of women,” Mai said.
Her artwork that won the award in 2021 portrayed gender equality through an Asian woman smoking a cigarette, something outside of the gender normality of a woman.
In an art statement with the piece, Mai said she wanted to draw a woman that showed power and strength.
“Her head wear and makeup were influenced by old Asian women, once again, where equality was harsh, so I wanted my character to be able to fully express the meaning that I want to bring,” Mai said in her art statement.
Her preferred art mediums are either portraits or digital. She said portraits are the hardest.
She said her process of finishing her art might be different from others or professionals. Instead of sketching out an idea or planning what the art will look like, Mai said she just sits down and creates what she is feeling or thinking in the moment.
When she was growing up in Vietnam, she drew some in middle school but didn’t think she was good at it, she said.
Mai moved to the U.S. four years ago.
While she enjoys art, she said it will not be her career. Mai said she will be attending University of South Florida for public health in the hopes of going into the pharmaceutical field.
Even though her major does not include art, Mai said it will be among her pursuits.
“Art is my passion so I will continue if there are more contests,” Mai said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.