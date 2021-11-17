All that glitters returns to the Venice Art Center (VAC) when the Bling Thing makes its comeback Saturday.
Just as most area organizations drastically altered their programs and, in too many cases, had to cancel events because of the COVID pandemic, the VAC canceled its big annual show in February, and many of its other special shows featuring the work of members.
One of the most popular of the specialized shows is the annual Bling Thing, which features handmade jewelry crafted from all manner of items, including “found” beach glass, paper, silver, pewter, gold and precious gems and other “rocks.”
That special “sparkle plenty” event featuring the work of the VAC’s talented jewelry designers returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Masks are encouraged and visitors may be limited during some hours for the health of all during the show, VAC director Mary Moscatelli said.
For those who may not have been to the center in several months, there also will be a new look to the interior, Moscatelli said.
Thanks to a summer storm, there was some water damage to the VAC. That led to a new roof on the building and the replacement of drywall in areas damaged by water intrusion. The new drywall needed paint, which brought new colors into the building.
In the beginning
Beginning life in 1956 with an art show sponsored by the Venice-Nokomis Women’s Club, the neophyte organization took the name Venice-Nokomis Art Association by 1958.
In 1966, what had become the Venice Area Art League hired retired architect Charles Mink to create plans for the first building and leased the present site on which to erect it.
That first building has been engulfed by succeeding additions, with the name changed yet again, to Venice Art Center Inc.
Longtime members likely recognize the large demonstration classroom behind what is today’s main gallery.
That demonstration classroom, with a sloping mirror above, generally is occupied by an instructor demonstrating various techniques and is one of very few spaces still remaining from the first building.
Today’s diversity of VAC class offerings is as complete as that available at many fine art schools.
The annual exhibition schedule, lengthy list of art instructors and the gallery at the front entrance showcase the VAC’s diversity.
The art center is one of the busiest buildings on the city’s Cultural Campus, which includes the Venice Community Center, Venice Museum and Archives and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
A full show schedule is planned for the coming winter season, plus many other special events returning after having to be canceled as the pandemic continued.
While that could change, VAC staff continues to stay on top of COVID-19 precautions. The Nov. 27 show may be extremely busy at times. Should that occur, follow staff suggestions in the art center for the health of everyone.
The Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. There is plenty of parking on the north and west sides of the building, with overflow parking in the community center lot.
For more information, call 941-485-7136.
