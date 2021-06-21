SARASOTA — Art Center Sarasota is set up for its “Here Comes The Sun” juried exhibition that runs July 23-Aug. 20.
It is being juried by Savannah Magnolia, a Tampa-based artist who received first place at the Kennedy Center’s 2020 VSA Emerging Artists award.
The call to artists in all mediums runs through July 4, according to a news release.
For information on how to submit work, visit www.artcentersarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.
“By staging this exhibition in the summer months, we’re able to create cultural opportunities for tourists and year-round residents during a time when there are less arts and cultural events happening in our area,” Art Center Sarasota Exhibition Coordinator Andrew Long said.
The event will give a chance for residents and visitors to see work from the region and encouraged artists to submit noting they can submit up to three works for jurying.
Accepted work will be displayed and available for sale at the center.
The winning artist will receive $800 for first; $600 for second; $400 for third; $100 for merit and $50 for special recognitions, the news release said.
Magnolia is a graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design with her work added to the “Skyway” exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.
She lives and works in Tampa. Her website is www.meltingmagnolia.com.
Gallery hours for Art Center Sarasota are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
