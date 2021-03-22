SARASOTA - A collective of nine arts organizations in Sarasota County have worked together to establish "best practices" for bringing audiences back into theaters and other events.
"Together, they are collectively drawing from their shared experiences and research to move forward with #SafeArtsSarasota guidelines, a unified approach to safety that includes mask requirements and capacity limitations to allow for social distancing," according to a news release sent out Monday.
The protocols include mask requirements and social distancing, it said.
Among those taking place include Hermitage Artist Retreat, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Circus Arts Conservatory, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Opera and Sarasota Orchestra.
The groups have a website at SarasotaArts.org/SafeArts that give more information. The groups also worked with the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
“The pandemic has truly shown us that while we are different, we are all one," the groups said in a joint statement. "Each arts organization wants to return to ‘normal’ so that we can go back to doing what we love to do—providing access to high quality entertainment as we enrich the lives of our beloved community. We know that this return to ‘normal’ won’t be an overnight process, but we believe that standing together behind mask policies and social distancing guidelines is an important step in the right direction.”
It said they are "striving to create safe environments for the audiences, performers, musicians, cast, crew, artists, and venue staff as they bring live entertainment back in their own ways."
For more information, visit SarasotaArts.org/SafeArts.
