SARASOTA — A Venice artist will have an exhibit featured in the Art Ovation Hotel of Sarasota from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Wilhelmina de Haas, a member of the Venice Art Center, will have her art displayed at the hotel as the guest artist for the week.

Her exhibit, “A Journey of Surreal Works,” will focus on digital montages created on her Mac.

After Life small

One of Wilhelmina de Haas’ artwork, “After Life,” which will be featured in the Art Ovation Hotel of Sarasota from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.

The artwork was put together from hundreds of pictures that were cut out and placed together on Photoshop to create an image.


De Haas’ artwork has been influenced by famous artists such as Salvador Dali, Hieronymus Bosch and Vincent van Gogh.

She has even re-imagined artwork from Dali and Bosch in the upcoming exhibit.

Events will be held in conjunction with the exhibit at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, 1255 North Palm Avenue.

A reception for the exhibit will be held on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a meet and greet with de Haas from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 29 and from 4-6 p.m Oct. 2.

