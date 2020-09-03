VENICE — Venice offers a little something for everyone and these days can be called a city of pop-ups. The new trend is not just for big cities and Hallmark movies.
Miami Avenue had some empty retail space so Art Escape Gallery owner Joanne McLaren and several artists decided to fill the space with a weekend pop-up Art Gallery.
Artists Debra Rhoades, Raven Skye McDonough, Barbara Archer Baldwin and John Baldwin enjoyed showing and selling their work and meeting with locals. Friday evening was especially busy as people who dined at a few of the local restaurants stopped in to check out the place. Venetians like to meander.
Barbara Archer Baldwin was creating some chalk art and had pictures, magnets and her book for sale. She said the group would like pop-ups to become a monthly event. Maybe some other artist will step up.
Raven Skye McDonough is an award-winning Florida artists who is a New England native. While isolated for COVID-19, Raven turned several of her mosaics and other art into note cards. They were available at the pop-up.
Florida native Debra Rhoades says when she sees Florida beauty, “I get so excited I can’t wait to pick up my paint brush and show you what I see.”
John Baldwin captures beauty through his camera lens.
The Art Escape Gallery, 206 Miami Ave. West, features the work of 20 local artists and offers classes. It is located in the Merchants of Venice Building next to Mother’s Cupboard.
Look for more info about local artists. Hoping to hear from these Venice hidden treasures to showcase.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the local artists in Venice. This terrific group of free thinkers have held shows, and sales and found clever ways to sell their work. For most of these workers their craft is a business, not just a hobby.
“I need to make a living,” they often tell me.
Several artists teach classes at the Art Center and various galleries. Check websites for information. Don’t hesitate to ask about classes for a group of friends.
This community is blessed with friendly stars who enjoy sharing their talents and their work. Ask to be put on the email lists. Some artists have great private sales.
Venice local artists are people who make Venice a great place to live.
