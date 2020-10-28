If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Venice residents have many places to behold.
Sherrey Welch, in conjunction with the Venice Art Center, invited friends to a lovely reception at Made in Italy on Venice Avenue to view paintings by Sherrey’s brother William Huck Welch.
This popular international artist traveled in Normandy, Giverny, Provence, Aries, France, Northern Italy and Portugal. He became popular in Key West and Nantucket. His work is widely collected.
Giving the Venice Art Center a place for a satellite gallery is a nice way for folks to enjoy paintings. Not everyone is comfortable at art centers or museums. What’s better than Italian food in an Italian restaurant enjoying paintings of northern Italy?
Hot Chic Hot Glass Studio
“We play with fire,” says Joni Brandt, owner and teacher at the new studio located in Nokomis on the compound with Rum Runner and the Cottage Art Gallery behind Café Evergreen.
Working at the same studio is artist Kimberly Calhoon who holds small group classes for painters. She also does magnificent work embellishing journal covers and believes paper is sacred. Visitkimberlycalhoon.com
Painting classes are also offered at the Cottage Art Gallery.
Three cheers
Bravo to our Venice City workers for lights at the fountain park on Miami and Nokomis and the lights on trees at the parking lot near Abby’s on Miami. Driving by or walking and seeing the sparkle is a reminder of Venice magic and triggers a joy button in the heart.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Sherrey Welch who always raises her hand when asked to do something good in Venice. The art show at Made in Italy showcases not just her brother William Welch’s paintings but it also depicts the pride she has in his work.
Sherrey is a long time member of the Sertoma Club of Venice. She has chaired many of their events. Long time residents remember the Sertoma unfashion fashion shows. Sherrey chaired several of those.
Sherrey has a most welcoming smile and makes strangers feel like friends. She is kind. She is one of the popular realtors in town. She is a regular at fund raisers and believes in supporting local groups and their work. Sherrey has the gift of making people feel happy.
Sherrey Welch is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
