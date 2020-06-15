VENICE — “Venice Remembered,” the mural artist Coleen Henry painted more than 10 years ago on the Intracoastal Waterway side of the Venice Gondolier Sun print shop, has held up well — with the exception of three metal doors on the building.
The doors were recently replaced, so Henry returned to recreate the parts of the mural that had been painted on them.
Sponsored by Venice Area Beautification Inc., the mural spans the city’s history, from pioneer days on, including the Kentucky Military Institute, the Venice Army Air Base and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Side-by-side doors needed to have the image of a locomotive painted on them, while a single door a little to the north had already had part of one of Gunther Gebel-Williams’ tigers restored on it.
Henry worked under an umbrella Wednesday to get a little relief from the heat.
It didn’t stop some of the special mural paint she uses from drying up in its container.
“That’s what happens working outdoors in Florida,” she said.
