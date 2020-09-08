SARASOTA — Meg Krakowiak is donating her talent and time to All Star Children’s Foundation.
She recently gave away three canvases for the waiting room of the All Star Children’s Foundation Children’s Center waiting room.
In a news release, she said she was captivated by the vision and mission of All Star founder Graci McGillicuddy about a year ago when she met her.
“Graci’s passion for kids comes from her heart,” Krakowiak said in a news release. “Every square inch of the campus contributes to their well-being, from the careful design of the homes to the vegetable garden and more...All Star’s model lifts them up—and it truly makes a difference.”
A quote from A.A. Milne inspires the canvases, she said. The quote: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and loved more than you know.”
In the news release, Krakowiak said the quote talks about self-worth.
“Every child has incredible value,” she said. “This quote speaks a truth over every child, whether they believe it now or not. I think Milne’s words offer a beautiful affirmation of their true potential.”
Krakowiak also donated a painting called “Heart of Sailing” and volunteered to help care for the children of the campus’ foster parents.
“Meg’s art inspires feelings of hope and healing for all who see it,” McGillicuddy said in the news release. “We are so grateful to be the recipients of Meg’s beautiful, heartfelt and inspirational artwork.”
Krakowiak work is also at Meg Krakowiak Gallery & Studio, 60 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota. It is online at www.megkrakowiakstudios.com.
The news release noted All Star “has completed its ‘Campus of Hope and Healing,’ which includes the All Star Children’s Center, where trauma-focused clinical services are offered.”
The campus has six foster family homes “that provide children, ages 0-18, with a nurturing, family-style home environment and comprehensive, trauma-sensitive treatment. Siblings are kept together, and parents and caregivers are offered a range of services.”
For more information, visit www.allstarchildrensfoundation.org. The campus is at 3300 17th Street, Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.