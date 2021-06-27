Artist Series Concerts announces season

VENICE — Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota announced its coming season with 27 performances at seven locations, including Venice and Sarasota.
The season, its 26th, will feature a variety of experiences “from emerging and established classical, jazz and pops artists,” it said in a news release.
“There is so much to be thrilled about this season,” Artist Series Concerts Executive Director Marcy Miller said. “In addition to resuming a full schedule of live, indoor performances by outstanding artists, we’re adding some exciting new venues and are also returning to three old favorites, the Fischer-Weisenborne residence, the Sarasota Opera House and the Historic Asolo Theater. We’re delighted to be collaborating as well with State College of Florida in their first-ever piano festival, ‘Pianopalooza.’”
The season starts in October and runs through May 2022.
Its director of artist programs, Joseph Holt, is set to retire from the group.
“That my final season with Artist Series Concerts is also the one that ushers out the hardships of COVID-19 is poignant but also very satisfying,” Holt said in the news release. “The ‘silver lining’ is that we are now finally able to bring to the stage many of the amazing young artists we were so eager to present in the last two seasons.”
Single tickets and series subscriptions go on sale Aug. 1.
For more information, visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or calling (941) 306-1202 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
4 p.m. Oct. 9
Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota
Piano Grand V: The Fab Four featuring Joseph Holt, Don Bryn, Andrew Lapp and Thomas Purviance.
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18
Fischer-Weisenborne residence
Double Reeds Unite with Jonathan Gentry, oboe; Fernando Traba, bassoon; and Joseph Holt, piano: Jonathan Gentry and Fernando Traba
4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
Temple Sinai, 4631 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
SooBeen Lee, violin with Dina Vainshtein, piano
Thursday, Nov. 11
11 a.m. performance
Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota
Emmanuel Ceysson, harp
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21
7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22
Fischer-Weisenborne residence
William Socolof, bass-baritone with Gracie Francis, piano.
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota
A Classic Christmas with Frisson
6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9
Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice
Rick Costa Jazz Quartet with Zach Bartholomew, piano; Brandon Robertson, bass; Rick Costa, percussion.
6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23
Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice
BoyGirlBoyGirl (vocalists Don Lobacz, Tommy Lueck, Laura Monagle, and Michaela Ristaino; with Joseph Holt, piano).
6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice
Kendra Colton, soprano with Kayo Iwama, piano.
Other performances are set up as well and can be researched at its website, www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
