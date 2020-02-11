SARASOTA — Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota welcomes the return of rising young star Lin Ye, a winner at the organization’s 2017 National Piano Competition at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
Ye, who since 2017 has dazzled audiences and judges across the globe, will perform his interpretations of major piano works by Beethoven, Liszt and Prokofiev.
There will be a preconcert lecture by pianist Thomas Purviance before each performance and a post-concert Q&A session with the artist conducted by Joseph Holt after each performance.
Tickets are $25-$45 and are available at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ye’s story is a happy one. Since becoming a winner at Artist Series Concerts’ 2017 National Piano Competition, Ye has continued to study at the Cleveland Institute of Music under Italian pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi. He took third prize at the 2018 Rina Salo Gallo International Piano Competition in Monza, Italy and also proceeded to the finals of last October’s prestigious Hong Kong International Piano Competition.
“Lin Ye’s stunning performance at our 2017 competition earned him a small legion of local fans and supporters here, including me,” Holt said. “We’re thrilled to bring him back for these two performances of a powerhouse program that puts his virtuosity on full display.”
The first half of the concert pays tribute to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven with the composer’s famous Sonata in C Major, Waldstein, followed by the Sonata in E-flat Major, considered to be Beethoven’s “most bright and cheerful piano sonata.”
The second half opens with Liszt’s Ballade No 2, “one of Liszt’s finest piano works.”
“Lin performed the Ballade at the competition in 2017 and, that was when we knew we were witnessing something very special,” Holt said.
The program will conclude with the Prokofiev Sonata No. 6 in A major, Op. 82, known for its powerful “passages of electric fury alternating with flowing lyricism.”
Lin Ye was born in Dalina, China in 1992. When he was 5, his parents realized their son was able to play on the piano virtually any music he heard on the radio and television and started him with piano lessons soon after.
At an early age, Ye began winning competitions immediately, with his most memorable, and most useful, prize being a new piano. In 2008, at age 15, after a series of successful concerts in Germany, he left his native China to study, by invitation, at the renowned Hochschule für Musik in Hannover. He was admitted to the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2016, where he has since studied under Antonio Pompa-Baldi.
“Lin Ye is a remarkable young talent who, not surprisingly, has already amassed an impressive array of prizes and performance accolades worldwide,” Holt said. “This is a great opportunity to hear a great young artist whose star is truly on the rise.”
