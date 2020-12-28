VENICE - One Venice firm is celebrating its first 30 years with a giveaway to its employees - a truck.
Not a full-size truck, but one that highlights their service to ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design.
Workers received a replica of its "iconic" white truck in a miniature die-cast model, the company said in a news release.
“Because of COVID, we had to scale our anniversary event way down from what was originally planned,” Vice President of Marketing Debra Morrow said in a news release.
She noted anniversary logos have been on the firm's trucks since March.
“But by giving our employees their own little ArtisTree truck, they could at least have a personal keepsake to commemorate our milestone,” Morrow said.
The event also unveiled the used to start ArtisTree's original large mower - known as "Big Jake" back in 1990.
CEO Joe Gonzalez and President Frank Fistner also spoke during the ceremony at its Venice Design Center.
Those attending also had a chance to glance at materials from the company’s archives during the event.
“To think that we evolved from a four-man mow crew in 1990 to a nationally ranked, $25 million company says a lot everyone’s hard work and dedication over the years,” Gonzalez said. “Despite the challenges that COVID has brought us, each of you has stayed focused and committed to ensuring we keep serving our customers. Each of you is important to the success of our team and our continued growth as a local industry leader.”
ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design has a wide range of work - including planned community/commercial maintenance and landscape design/installation. It is online at www.artistree.com.
ArtisTree is headquartered in Venice and serves Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.