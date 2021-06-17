VENICE - ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design is going up on the list of Landscape Management magazine for the country's highest, revenue-generating landscape firms.
ArtisTree rose from No. 120 to No. 110 on the Landscape Management 150 with $22.8 million in revenue for 2020, according to a news release.
It noted it is the only independently owned company in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties to make the list.
“Like so many other businesses, we’ve had to be creative in how we’ve faced labor shortages and at the same time retain a sense of community at work,” ArtisTree CEO Joe Gonzalez said in a news release. “Fortunately, our resourcefulness has been instrumental in growing our client base, and our new business efforts have paid off extremely well.”
It was founded in 1990 and specializes in planned community/commercial maintenance and landscape design/installation, the news release notes.
ArtisTree is a privately held and serves customers in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.
