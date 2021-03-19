VENICE — ArtisTree was lauded at an annual Parade of Homes dinner hosted by Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association.
ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design “earned seven awards recognizing excellence in landscaping,” at the event, according to a news release.
“The excitement we feel integrating indoor-outdoor design is a key reason why we enjoy collaborating with builders and their clientele,” ArtisTree’s Design Division General Manager Joe Mantkowski said. “Every element contributes to a beautiful unified look, and that process is very gratifying to us.”
ArtisTree won some of its projects for Neal Signature Homes, and Lee Wetherington Homes along with John Cannon Homes, Anchor Builders and Arthur Rutenburg/Nelson Homes.
“ArtisTree designed and installed landscaping for all winning entries, with its work for Neal Signature Homes completed in partnership with Stewart Washmuth Sollars Landscape Architecture,” the news release said.
It began in 1990 and is headquartered in Venice. It serves Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.