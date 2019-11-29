OSPREY — Three area artists will be among the first series of one-person shows in Historic Spanish Point’s Visitors Center new gallery.
The gallery is at 337 North Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
According to the facility, the Artists at the Point are Brooks Tracey, Emma Bruno and Kim McAninch.
The series begins Dec. 4 with works from local artist and middle school teacher Brooks Tracey.
That night runs from from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“His work combines traditional artistic practices and innovative technological mediums. Brooks digitally illustrates in his own unique, vivid, and expressive style subject matter that largely revolves around his hometown, Sarasota, and the state of Florida,” it said in a news release.
His artwork will be displayed until Jan. 31.
After him, Emma Bruno’s exhibit will open with a first ceremony from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 5.
“Bruno, a Florida native and nature enthusiast, is a local artist who graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2016,” according to the news release. “Her artwork is a commentary on both the convenience culture and ocean pollution. Her work has been featured in several recent shows and environmental events including a solo exhibition at Art Ovation Hotel in downtown Sarasota.”
Her artwork stays displayed until late March.
The final artist featured is Kim McAninch with a reception set from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, May 1. Her artwork will remain featured through most of June.
“Her unique painting style is influenced by her background in fabric, wallpaper, and interior design. She is a member of the National Association of Women Artists and American Women Artists and currently works in Stony Point, N.Y. and Siesta Key,” the news release said.
A call for artists for inclusion in Point Series 2020-2021 will be announced in May 2020.
The gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, including other special events and opening hours, visit historicspanishpoint.org.
