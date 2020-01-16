VENICE — The Rotary’s 2020 Arts & Crafts Festival and Big Road E-O Show is set for this weekend at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
For its 28th annual festival, Rotarians will have a larger Arts & Crafts Festival and the popular “Pluck a Duck” contest to win a cruise.
Students artwork at local schools will be on display and kids can play in the children’s activity area with bounce houses, slides, face painting and more.
On Saturday, for the first time, families can adopt a pet at the Humane Society of Sarasota County’s Mobile Adoption Center in an adoption bus.
An attraction at the festival is the display featuring a collection of cars on Saturday by the Antique Automobiles of America Venice Chapter and on Sunday by the British Car Club. Both exhibitions take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second Venice Public Works Road-E-O is set for Saturday, and will feature demonstrations all day.
In the big truck area, they will highlight the Solid Waste and Operations Divisions’ heavy equipment operators competing in a skill-testing course.
Again, they are expected to be holding their “vasketball” contest. A challenging test when a back hoe or digger driver demonstrates lifting a basketball off a post with the extended arm bucket and placing it into the net.
Throughout the day, families can take a close look and kids may be able to climb into the fire trucks, police vehicles, heavy equipment and much more.
Demonstrations planned include handling a fire engine, solid waste front loader, back hoe and other work trucks.
Rotarians will be manning a beer booth and there will be ice cream, pretzels, coffee and other foods available.
Music is planned for both days. On Saturday, it includes 10 to 11 a.m. Conrad & Dan; 11:30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Rockadials: 2 to 3 p.m. Shames and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Shift Change. On Sunday from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Greg & Sean: 1 to 2 p.m. Harbor Drive and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Conrad & Dan.
There will also be the annual Rotary Club Duck Pluck where several hundred numbered plastic ducks float around a very large circular water filled pool. Everyone can buy a duck at $6, the more purchased the price reduces.
All proceeds earned are donated to the Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free and admission for both events is $3, children under 12 free. Proceeds go to local charities.
