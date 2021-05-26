VENICE — For 31 years, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club has honored a local educator.
For 2021, the Teacher of the Year is Wendy Smith, a first-grade teacher at Venice Elementary School.
The announcement was made by Rotarian Jesse Lazarus, committee chair.
Lazarus presented an award plaque for her achievements along with a check for $1,000, at a recent club meeting at Venice Yacht Club.
“I feel elated and very humble,” Smith said. “This is the first time I have received an award.”
Smith was joined by Sarasota County Schools Board member Jane Goodwin and Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchinson, who received a commemorative plaque.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.