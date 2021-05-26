Rotary teacher of the year

Venice Elementary School first-grade teacher Wendy Smith holds the plaque and a $1,000 check she received from Rotarian Jesse Lazarus, committee chair, left. They were joined by Venice Elementary Principal Kirk Hutchinson and Venice Nokomis Rotary President Matthew Britton, right.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

VENICE — For 31 years, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club has honored a local educator.

For 2021, the Teacher of the Year is Wendy Smith, a first-grade teacher at Venice Elementary School.

The announcement was made by Rotarian Jesse Lazarus, committee chair.

Lazarus presented an award plaque for her achievements along with a check for $1,000, at a recent club meeting at Venice Yacht Club.

“I feel elated and very humble,” Smith said. “This is the first time I have received an award.”

Smith was joined by Sarasota County Schools Board member Jane Goodwin and Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchinson, who received a commemorative plaque.

