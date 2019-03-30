Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents “A Beary Big Adventure & Other Winning Plays,” a collection of plays inspired by the imaginations of children in sixth grade and below.
The collection is presented as part of FST’s “Write A Play” (WAP) program, an award-winning arts integration initiative that inspires and teaches young students the fundamentals of playwriting.
Students use their skills to craft their own theatrical pieces before submitting them to FST’s annual youth playwriting competition. Winning playwrights’ work is selected out of thousands of submissions from around the world and presented as a professional production with skilled actors at FST.
This production began playing to school groups March 28 via FST’s WAP program and will open to the public on Saturdays (and select Sundays) from March 30 to April 27 as part of FST’s Children’s Theatre Series. Single tickets are just $10.
For more information, call FST’s box office at 941-366-9000 or visit the Children’s Theatre page online at floridastudio theatre.org.
To book your school, contact Hannah Bagnall at hbagnall@florida studiotheatre.org.
Wise, heartfelt, and often hilarious, this anthology of award-winning short plays highlights the most creative, imaginative writing by elementary school students. Some of this year’s exciting original works include Murtle the Turtle in Dangerous Waters, The Loss I Had, and Peanut Butter & Me.
This year’s play submissions to FST’s WAP program reached as far as Italy, Israel, Scotland, and Russia. Every submitted play undergoes a thorough evaluation process, and is read at least twice by FST staff members and community volunteers.
When choosing winners, FST looks for plays with an imaginative plot and character, a strong sense of rhythm in the dialogue, innate wisdom, and diverse themes. Adam Ratner, FST’s Young Playwrights Festival Coordinator and Lead Teaching Artist, said, “The plays that were submitted this year run the emotional gamut. From a heartfelt tale of understanding one’s true purpose in The Star Who Could Not Twinkle to hi-jinx and hilarious shenanigans in The Refrigerator Zone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.