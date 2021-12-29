Christmas got away from me this year.
I did not realize how much until I found some photos of my house the first year or two after I moved in.
There were three full-size trees — two in the living room and one in the second bedroom/study.
There were wreaths on my front doors and garlands on the roof rack of my then station wagon, plus Christmas stockings, table trimmings and more.
One tree was all Disney — mostly Donald Duck, of course. One was all ice skates and skaters and the third was loaded with ornaments from all over the world, brought home from various adventures.
There was even a fourth tree, out on the front porch, but that was all lights and gold ribbon that resulted from stamping out gold sequins. My mother had acquired yards of it years earlier and I could still use it if I had not become so far behind in my holiday planning. So much for finishing all that months before Christmas.
I can’t blame my knee surgery because I received plenty of Amazon deliveries while at home doing my therapy.
Finally back at work and driving again, I did get out to see the Christmas lights — several times, in fact. I especially liked the pink flamingo lights in downtown Venice at City Hall. I found a few more at some private homes too.
As for West Venice Avenue … the holiday lights were absolutely as wonderful as all the daytime hanging plants and sidewalk planters all over town thanks to Bob Vedder and his VABI volunteers.
What’s not to love about Venice on any day, but even more but during this magical holiday time of year.
Venice Theatre’s 2021 production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with Brad Wages once again as Scrooge, was magical, too.
Everyone worried about who could possibly replace Eric Watters, who played that role so well for about 17 years. Eric was wonderful and had truly made the role his own after all those years.
While some of the actors who might have been considered for the role would have done a fine job, they would forever be compared to Eric because of their physical similarities.
The selection of Brad Wages was perfect, as the difference in height alone did away with the comparison problem.
Eric and Brad are two different performers, and while both can sing and dance, the difference in stature is the key. You can’t compare apples and oranges, although you can certainly like both apples and oranges. What’s not to love about Eric and what’s not to love about Brad?
Both were good choices. Everyone loved Eric as Scrooge and now everyone can love Brad as he brings his own interpretation to the role.
As the director for every production fo the show except the first two, Murray Chase also has used his own exceptional talent as a director, actor and all-around theatrical guru to make this classic holiday show better and better.
It has been wonderful to see the transformation of the show, with big changes, like the addition of new songs, to subtle changes resulting from new actors in big and little roles.
It is sort of like all the James Bond films with so many different actors in the role of Bond. I don’t think of any one of them as the absolute best, although there were certainly differences in looks and voices and role interpretation.
Set designer Tim Wisgerhof also contributed to a bigger and better production, with both small and large changes to the set. Costumes and lighting also were a bit different.
At intermission, women in the audience were especially overjoyed with the new main floor ladies room makeover. The new one at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s theater is as nice but Venice Theatre’s room itself is larger than even the ones at the Asolo and in the Hegner building on First Street at Florida Studio Theatre.
That there could be a touch of normalcy to the theater’s Christmas production in the form of being able to sit in a near-capacity house and enjoy libations from the bar once again, was yet another holiday present, although that might be a short-lived present.
Now that Christmas is over, it seems we in the U.S. are returning to that other “normal,” as the third incarnation of the pandemic strengthens and hospitalizations increase once again.
The comparison with the polio vaccine comes to mind once more. Virtually everyone raced to get those polio shots and nearly overnight, polio vanished. If there were naysayers and nonbelievers or whatever back then, they were a tiny minority and that horrible disease was all but eradicated.
Instead, today we are facing a third wave of a virus that has killed millions of people around the world. Rather than returning to normal, we may soon be having to quarantine again, religiously wearing masks when out in public and watching cruise chips and theme parks and theaters close, or at least limit participation once again.
The coronavirus is no hoax. While the vaccines will not totally prevent one from catching it, they save lives. There is plenty of proof of that.
Despite having both two shots, I was one of 21 in a rehab center who caught the virus. One was 91 years old but because we all had received the shots, we all survived. But we should never have been exposed, especially to employees who chose not to have the shots. They should not have had contact with patients.
And now, as the pandemic surges again, we should wear masks again, and continue to use hand sanitizer and monitor our temperatures. The germs can remain active for several hours on metal such as shopping cart handles and for various times on other surfaces.
Check your temperature regularly, wear your mask whenever out in public places and practice social distancing. Even though you believe you are personally immune, your parents and children and friends and neighbors may not be so strong.
It does not hurt to remain cautious especially, since doing so could save your life or the life of a loved one. Those who trust God to protect should consider the many ways he might do that. Granting scientists the ability to invent vaccines may be one.
The same cautions should be taken on New Year’s Eve. If you will be driving, don’t drink alcoholic beverages.
If we all do what we can for ourselves, families and friends, we might eventually be able to bid adieu to the pandemic. And if everyone celebrates New Year’s sensibly, we could even get through that night without any senseless deaths. That would truly make for a happy new year.
Mayor Bill DiBlasio is limiting the crowd at Times Square to 15,000 and all must show proof of vaccine at least 14 days earlier. Needless to say, the mayor’s decision has brought many tweets of the negative variety.
There seem to be no such limits regarding the Pineapple Drop event in Sarasota and the accompanying street carnival beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
Although I have had three doses of the Pfizer vaccine — as well as COVID-19 just before the third dose, I shall watch the clock at home Friday night.
May you all have a happy and healthy New Year, which then could be cause for a really big party next year.
