FORT MYERS — It is my honor to be filling in as a reviewer for my dear friend and the heart of the Venice Gondolier, Kim Cool, as she deals with knee surgery.
It was my delight to have my first review be of an amazing production of “A Bronx Tale” at The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
As I looked around the room full of socially distanced tables on opening night, much of the experience felt like old times. Although the entire staff were masked (and the entire cast used face shields), there was familiarity: the same excellent fresh fruit, prime rib, vegetables and dessert table, the same excellent service (thank you, Jody!), and a house filled with patrons ready to be entertained.
What felt surprisingly new for this esteemed theater was the talent level of the cast.
The show is reminiscent of “West Side Story’’ in that it’s based on the journey of a young man finding his way in the world, falling in love with a girl his parents don’t approve of, and discovering blurred lines between good guys and bad guys. His challenge of choosing between living from love or fear is beautifully captured in song and story. The latter felt so authentic that I checked to see if it was based on a true story.
Surely enough, according to Chazz Palminteri who wrote the screenplay and book of the same name, it is semi-autobiographical of his childhood in the Bronx.
Now add to this rivetingly real script a slate of superior singers, and you’ve got a winner. There’s nothing like tight harmonies to separate the men from the Jersey Boys, and this ensemble strikes the perfect chords with every group number. Still, it is the soloists that bowl us over.
In the first act, one lead after another has a voice you could listen to for days, including young Caisson Dobson, who plays a 9-year-old with spunk and a “Leave It to Beaver” smile. Sage Spiker, the protagonist, his father, played by Andrew Fehrenbacher, and the mob boss, played by Daniel osenbaum, will leave you wanting more every time they break into song.
And then, just when you think the singing and dancing couldn’t get any better, along comes the second act. Spoiler alert: The opening song/dance of Act 2 alone is worth the price of admission. A steppin’ shout out to choreographer Amy Marie McCleary and her perfectly in sync dancers for this show stopper.
But there’s more, like a heart-hitting reprise from Elizabeth D’Aiuto as the mother, and the female lead who ups the ante, Charis Michelle Gullage. She floors us with her vocal range, dancing and dreamy Alan Menken duet with her guy titled “In a World Like This.”
I could go on and on with the reasons the audience rose to their feet at the show’s end, but let me just say, if there was a weakness to Saturday night’s performance, it was that this cast does not yet know just how good they are.
But that’s OK. The audiences will.
The show continues through May 22. There is full table service including prime rib on Friday and Saturday night. There are also meal-only seats at the back of the theater. For tickets, call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit the website at www.broadwaypalm.com,
