The Christmas show performed by the Venetian Harmony Chorus was very successful with a sold out crowd.
Now Venetian Harmony has begun rehearsing for its spring show that will be held Saturday, March 23, and more singers are needed.
If you are interested in singing with the group, join now as new music, such as Broadway tunes, is being introduced.
Venetian Harmony Chorus is a nonprofit ladies’ a capella chorus. It is a chapter of Sweet Adelines, an international singing organization.
The rehearsals are every Monday night from 6:30 until 9:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. However, on the second Monday of the month, the group rehearses from 5:30 — 8:00 p.m. at Venice City Hall on West Venice Avenue, island of Venice.
If more information is needed, call 941-480-1480 or visit: VenetianHarmony.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.