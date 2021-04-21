WELLEN PARK - Renaissance hosted a fairy house craft program in the community's clubhouse April 13 and April 17, open to those of all ages.

For $10 per person, participants received all materials and instruction on how to design their own mystical creations to take home, using wooden bird houses and boxes, silk flowers, river rock, twigs, plastic gems, shells, moss, gnomes and other items for adornment.

