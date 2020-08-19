On Friday morning, many of us who live in Venice, Sarasota, Key West, London, Paris, Gstaad, Switzerland, Turkey, New York and Connecticut and many other places around the world lost a most special friend.
Tula Watt died about 10 minutes past 8 that morning, She was at home. Her daughter and one of her closest friends were with her.
Tula’s daughter Desiree had arrived Tuesday from Connecticut. Tula’s friend, Christine, had been with her almost daily since she was diagnosed with cancer nearly a year ago.
One of the fortunate few who got to see her in her final weeks, I saw her briefly Tuesday morning but only for a few words as her hospice caregivers were with her. My last real visit with Tula was Monday with Vee Garry Ciulli and Larry Ciulli and Eric Waters.
She told us she had thrown out her pills and was ready to go. If Heaven is a wonderful place, it will be even better with Tula there to plan an occasional costume party or other event to make people happy.
But Monday, there was no talk of that. Instead we were with an energized Tula who might have been seated at the head of the table as the consummate hostess. For most of the summer, Tula had done just that as our little group joined her every other Sunday afternoon for an early dinner.
For those old enough to have heard of Perle Mesta (the Hostess with the Mostest who inspired the Irving Berlin show “Call Me Madame”), that is the Tula we knew.
On Monday morning, although Tula was in bed and not able to move easily without help, her animated conversation about friends and theater and such was just as it would have been had we all been seated around that table on her lanai or at her dining room table as we had during many other occasions over the years.
To the end her home was perfectly decorated.
At Christmas, Tula’s house sparkled with multiple trees and lights and other decorations within as well in the back and front yards and on the lanai. It was the same for other holidays as well and she had the china and silver to not only make it grand but also to fit the holiday.
The last time Vee, Larry, Eric and I dined with her was just a week before that final Monday morning. We sat at the big table on the lanai. It was large enough to hold the five of us with thoughts of social distancing although we all have been wearing masks and being super cautious on the few times we were with Tula.
The table was set for Chinese food, with tea cups and ceramic chop sticks from China, as well as the proper bowls for all the food that Vee and Larry had picked up for our mid-afternoon meal. There was even a bowl for the fortune cookies.
Tula sat at the head of the table and, despite any pains she was feeling, she was the hostess who wanted to make sure that each of us was comfortable and most of all, had enough to eat.
Tula had turned Vee and Larry into fans of jigsaw puzzles which she also enjoyed. That Sunday she presented them with a puzzle newly arrived from Europe.
Tula also talked about Key West, her favorite place to visit — at least in the U.S. Last November she celebrated her 75th birthday at Key West. Vee and Larry were there as were many friends from this area but also from Paris and London and other places around the world.
She was born in the Netherlands, educated in Paris and Gstaad (Switzerland), married an Englishman, had a daughter and lived in New York and Connecticut before moving to Florida when her husband retired.
Tula’s father was Willhelm Theodoros Frederick Skee and her mother was Margaretus Monica Maria Boele. Tula was born in Bredavarde, The Netherlands, on Nov, 12, 1944.
She was married to the late Alan Arthur Watt of Dulwich, England. They had one daughter, Desiree Serrano (Mrs. Frank Serrano), who now lives in Norwalk, Conn.
Tula had been diagnosed before the party which had already been six months in the planning so she was not about to let cancer interfere.
She did have radiation treatments before she headed to Key West but put off chemotherapy and the like until her return. Some 60 people joined her in Key West where they enjoyed boat trips, land tours of that town and several costume parties. Tula loved to dress up for special occasions such as Christmas and Derby Day and others.
Each day in Key West was meticulously planned. Perla Mesta could have done no more.
Tula was a longtime supporter of the arts. She rarely missed a performance at The Players in Sarasota, Venice Theatre and many special shows at the Van Wezel. She accompanied me on the circus and ghost tours of Sarasota Tours a year ago.
She was an incredible gardener with a vast collection of orchids, some of which reached from floor to ceiling in her lanai as well as out in the shaded back yard of her wonderful Georgian style home at Boca Royale.
A longtime member of Venice Yacht Club, Tula had a boat for many years but also loved the club’s dining room and special events such as the lighting of the boats during the Christmas holidays. My daughter and I were fortunate enough to be included at that event last December.
She loved the Players Theatre and its managing artistic director Jeffery Kin who attended the party in Key West. Just a week before Tula died, Jeffery and Donna DeFant, chairman of the board at The Players Centre, delivered a present to Tula — a pipe figure which the Players had used to hold signs outside its present theater. Jeffery knew that Tula loved the sign which the theater would no longer use as it is moving shortly to temporary quarters. He knew Tula would like it.
Boca Royale is a gated community. On arrival you give your name and that of the person you will visit and the gate will be opened.
When Jeffery and Donna arrived, it did not work out that way. Whoever was on duty would not let them in nor did that person check with Tula. Rather than return to Sarasota without delivering their gift, they parked the truck and somehow manged to haul that heavy pipe person at least a mile to Tula’s house. It was installed in her bedroom. By Monday, it held several get well cards.
She had two brothers, a sister, a step-brother and her daughter Desiree Serrano.
