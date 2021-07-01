A rare sighting

VENICE — Photographer Joseph John Orchulli II glanced out a laundry room window recently and noticed a “patch of brown.”
When he realized it was a bobcat, he retrieved his camera to get some images of the animal, scientifically known as lynx rufus, as it was “perched” along a bicycle path in his neighborhood.
“I got some nice photos,” he wrote. “A good day, for sure.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife notes that bobcats are usually about twice the size of a domesticated cat and — while they are rarely seen — they are abundant in numbers.
“In rural areas, bobcats can range five or six square miles and generally cover their territory in a slow, careful fashion,” FWC said. “In urban to suburban areas, the range of territory usually decreases to 1 or 2 miles.”
Bobcats usually hunt at night but can be seen during the day, it said. They generally only sleep two to three hours at a time, it said.
“Bobcats are stealthy animals and not often seen even though their numbers are abundant,” the FWC states. “Catching even a fleeting glimpse of this secretive and beautiful creature can make anyone’s outdoor experience more enjoyable.”
