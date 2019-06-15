The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers played a key role in the development and promotion of Venice.
But a sisterhood of women added the polish that has long set the city apart from other small Florida towns of similar vintage.
The very location of present-day Venice was determined by a widowed socialite from Chicago — Bertha Honore Palmer.
Palmer, the wealthy widow of Potter Palmer, Chicago real estate investor and developer of Chicago’s famed Palmer House Hotel, came to Florida in 1910. She quickly became one of the largest landowners in what was then an area that encompassed Sarasota and Manatee counties, built a home at what is today known as Historic Spanish Point, and set about to encourage her wealthy friends from all over the world to come to this area. The area today known as Palmer Ranch, was a significant portion of her vast holdings.
As a young socialite in Chicago, Palmer served on the board of the Columbian Exposition, aka the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. After she was widowed, she acquired homes in London and Paris as well as her mansion in Chicago.
In 1910, Palmer decided to get down to business and set about developing some 80,000 acres in what is today known as Sarasota and Manatee counties. She acquired the original Webb homestead at Spanish Point, created lavish gardens there with plans for a stately house which would be called The Oaks.
The Seaboard Air Line Railway had extended its tracks to about where Nokomis is today. With plans to develop the land south of there by Palmer’s Sarasota-Venice land development company, Palmer convinced the railroad to extend its tracks to what is today known as Venice. The area was first named Horse and Chaise by its homesteaders, the Knight family.
Moving the name south left the previous Venice in need of a name. Briefly named Potter in honor of Bertha’s late husband, Nokomis was selected and a post office established there soon after.
The first development of the area would become known as The Eagle Point Club, a winter destination for Palmer’s wealthy friends. She continued to expand her gardens at her estate, developed land in the area and also became the owner of a major herd of cattle.
Stricken with breast cancer, Bertha Palmer died in 1918. She had made a significant impact on this area that went far beyond moving the name of Venice to its present location. Her sons would sell 1,428 acres acres of that area to Dr. Fred Albee (leading orthopedic surgeon of the day) for $185,000. Albee hired a fellow Harvard man named John Nolen to create a plan for Venice and within six months, sold the land and plan to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the country’s largest labor union, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The price for the package of land and plan was $1,012,877.51.The BLE retained Nolen as the city planner.
The end of the Florida land boom about 1928 and the onset of the Great Depression stopped development of Venice for several years, yet Nolen’s plan and even Louella Albee would prove vital to the eventual development of Venice as the cultural mecca it has become.
In addition to everything else she accomplished in Chicago, Florida and Europe, Bertha Palmer was an important member of the Chicago Woman’s Club.
When Louella Albee founded the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club, she set in motion the cultural development of Venice. Men like Albee and Nolen and the BLE created the master plan for Venice but women like Bertha Palmer, Louella Albee and others to come would give Venice its polish and its future as a cultural mecca.
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a series about women who helped to shape Venice. They were not all so well-known nor nearly so wealthy as Bertha Palmer but their contributions were significant in myriad ways.
