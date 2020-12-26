It was hard enough to lose my parents when they died. At least they had lived long and for the most part healthy lives. My father was 88 and my mother was 91. Both were mentally alert and active to the end. My mother was still wearing her high heels everyday. As she was short and my father taller, I think she must have always worn high heels.
Well, maybe not for skiing but that is a whole other story.
When she skied as a youngster, bindings consisted of a leather strap over the boot and the boots were lace-up leather things baring no resemblance to anything seen on the slopes from about the 50s onward.
My father was a finance writer and accountant and my mother an artist who loved to entertain and did it far better than I ever have. But between them, they raised this only child to be extremely eclectic, something that has been most helpful in my late-in-life career as a reporter/author.
They chose to buy their house in one of the best school districts in the U.S. which exposed me to great teachers in history, physics, French, Latin, English and an after school program of drama club, student government, fencing and tennis, none of which cost anything except for a tennis racket.
Girl Scouts and 4-H also cost very little but taught me other skills on my road to being sort of a Jill of all trades.
When I discovered a classmate on the natural ice rink behind my elementary school who was taking skating lessons and therefore was much better than I was, I promptly took her home so that my mother could call her mother and find out where to go for these wonderful lessons.
While that did entail money for better skates, skating dresses and lessons, I was limited to one lesson a week and told that if I were ever just leaning against the “bang boards” surrounding the rink rather than practicing, the lessons would end. I never had the talent nor enough lessons to reach even sectionals but some of my best friends all these years later and after 50 plus years as a skating judge are my childhood skating friends.
My daughter, on the other hand, stopped skating when she was about 7 to become a competitive swimmer although she also liked horseback riding and loved her regular visits to our town’s nature center and, most of all — the library. By the time she was 10, I was taking her once a week to libraries in neighboring suburbs.
One problem developed from that. She never wanted to return the books which was fine while she was living at home but by the time she had graduated from college, she was being fined for not bringing the books back on time.
Realizing the cost of that, she started buying books in earnest. By now, at least two rooms in her house are used more for book storage than anything else.
All of this reminiscing is because of Ethan Isaacs, the young man who died far too soon yet left a mark on his fellow Pine View students and his family that will last forever.
He was as lucky as I to have parents who made the time to help him develop his talents and also to be able to attend one of the most special schools in the nation where someone with his intellect could be challenged intellectually by the faculty as well as by his fellow students.
And while he died way too soon, he left a legacy not only in his family but in his school that will forever impact his teachers as well as his fellow students.
When I returned to school in the fifth grade, I learned that over the summer, Joe Bordinaro, 11, a classmate, had died in a tragic accident at home. He too was a very intelligent kid with an insatiable curiosity to see how thinks worked.
Sadly, he also had epilepsy and the combination of the condition and his curiosity led to a tragic accident. He was in his family’s garage making something and needed something up on a high shelf. Rather than bothering his mother, he climbed up on a ladder to get the item. When he was about 3 feet from the floor, he had a seizure, fell from the ladder and hit his head.
I am quite certain that I am not the only one to remember him all these years later and to wonder what he might have accomplished had that accident not happened.
I am certain that Ethan’s family and friends will have similar thoughts over the years to come.
I have attended four Pine View graduations. At each, the principal spoke for a minute or two about each students and their interests, extracurricular activities and unique talents. I would make a game out of guessing which college they would attend. A straight A student who was a competitive swimmer and possibly a student playwright — Yale. Someone with a real gift for music like Eli Schildkraught who had written music for Venice Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” would likely head to Julliard or the Berklee College of Music. Eli did go to Berklee and likely go nowhere but onward and upward from there.
Just reading what Isaac’s classmates wrote in the article for the Pine View paper, I would guess that this brilliant young man was headed for MIT or Cal Tech and then on to Harvard or Wharton for an MBA before becoming a pioneer in something like the fast-developing field of robotics or whatever technology follows that.
One thing is certain. What Isaac’s parents and grandparents did for him is likely be carried on by at least some of his Pine View classmates. Whether they go to MIT matters not. What matters is that he inspired so many students at Pine View in so many ways, judging by the wonderful article they wrote about the young man.
Losing a child has to be the worst possible scenario any family can face, but hopefully, this Isaac’s family will find some comfort in knowing that their son left such a positive legacy.
His story even brought me closer to my own family and what they did for me. While I have never been an inventor nor pillar of industry, I have had a good life. I was widowed too soon but even that led me to where I now live and what I now do.
Thank you to the students of Pine View who wrote about that extraordinary young man. You reminded us of the family and friends who have influenced us over the years and, that even if some of them left too soon as did Isaac, their influence will love on.
