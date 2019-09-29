SARASOTA — Jane Alexander, a Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner and former director of the National Endowment for the Arts, will be the featured speaker for Choral Artists of Sarasota’s “Listen to the Earth” ecological initiative in April 2020.
The program commemorates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and includes a panel discussion led by Terry Root of Stanford, the noted environmentalist who shared a Nobel Prize with Albert Gore for her contributions to “An Inconvenient Truth.”
Choral Artists has planned a communitywide partnership promoting environmental engagement. The initiative’s capstone is the world-premiere performance of James Grant’s cantata, “Listen to the Earth,” on April 19 at the Sarasota Opera House.
Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota’s artistic director, looks forward to the experience with equal parts of humility and awe.
“We’re thrilled that dedicated people of Jane Alexander and Dr. Terry Root’s stature are part of this project,” Holt said. “It’s truly an honor — but we never forget the reason behind it all. Choral Artists created this initiative to build and strengthen community engagement. In the context of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we intend to raise environmental awareness through the power of music, speech, film and action.”
The Smithsonian Conservation Commons of the Smithsonian Institution designated Choral Artists’ project as an artistic component of its Earth Optimism Summit in Washington, D.C., in April 2020. While Holt is proud of this national connection, he sees the local connection as especially vital.
“The important work is in our own backyards,” he said.
To that end, Choral Artists is inviting regional organizations to join forces in this initiative.
“The 50th anniversary of Earth Day represents an amazing opportunity to the artistic community,” Holt said. “By banding together with coordinated programs, we can use the anniversary as a platform to promote environmental awareness and community involvement. What better time to do it?”
He added that interested organizations should contact Susan Burke, Choral Artist’s executive director, at 941-387-6046 or director@ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Choral Artists’ Earth Day initiative will revolve around the premiere of “Listen to the Earth,” a symphonic choral cantata by Grant, the award-winning composer and part-time Sarasota resident. Choral Artists and the families of Richard and Daniel Moe commissioned this original piece in honor of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.
The multimedia premiere of Grant’s uplifting cantata will incorporate images and video of the Apollo 11 lift-off and the astronauts’ view of Earth from space. Featured artists include the Choral Artists singers, Sarasota Young Voices, baritone soloist Marcus DeLoach and a professional orchestral ensemble, all under Holt’s direction.
“Grant’s beautiful work is inspirational, highlighting the unique responsibility we human beings have as caretakers,” Holt said. “It’s the jewel in the crown of our Earth Day celebration.”
For more information and for partnership opportunities, call Burke, 941-387-6046 or visit ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.