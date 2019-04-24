James “Jessy” Haberman passed away a year ago after his second open-heart surgery. He was only 8 years old. He had undergone two infusions and 15 surgeries.
Born with an unknown syndrome, he spent too much time in hospitals, but that is where he had the idea to start “Jessy’s Toy Box” to benefit other children in similar circumstances. He was just 5 when he began his project. He loved to take the toys to the infusion center where he had received infusions for cancer therapy.
From crayons to games, dolls or cuddly stuffed animals, toys can gladden the hearts of children having a tough time just being a child.
His parents formed a non-profit corporation to continue Jessy’s project and deliver toys to hospitals and infusion centers all over the United States. In this area, the toys collected are taken to the Pediatric Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. As the only hospital in the area with a pediatric unit, one can imagine that there always are children there who could use some cheer.
Until April 26, toys may be delivered to Women’s Club at Alameda Isles in Englewood. For the summer, the Haberman’s need a different drop-off spot. If you have a spot in the Venice area that is accessible to the public, call Jess Bertolini or Barb Haberman at 218-329-9729 or send email to: bhabspr@gmail.com.
There will only be someone to pick up the toys and deliver them to Sarasota Memorial if a summer collection point can be found.
If you are part of a club or other organization that can offer a collection point from the end of April through the end of September, Jessy’s Toy Box will not have to shut down for the summer. Most importantly, it is bad enough to be hospitalized as a youngster and somehow seems worse during the summer. Please call if you can help.
If such a site is found, it will be in a future column, and all the children in Sarasota’s Pediatric Unit will be so grateful to you.
The children who receive toys from Jesse’s Toy Box range from newborns to 18 years old. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Legos, Barbies, puzzles, coloring books, stuffed animals, games, yoyos, iTunes, gift cards, Xbox, Playstation, blankets, slippers, nail polish, books, board games and more.
Remember, April 26 could be the last day for several months without your help.
Turtle seasonOn another note, it is time to prepare for sea turtle season, which begins one week from today.
While some turtles might jump the gun and nest before the official season begins, this is the time to make sure you will be able to shield lights that might shine on the beach from your house and to only use the light of the moon should you want to stroll any beach in Florida after sundown.
Just one of some 2,000 hatchlings will live to the age when they can make a nest and contribute their eggs in order to continue the species. There will be more information on the front of the Our Town section on May 1.
It is too late to become a turtle patroller for Mote for this season, but it is never too late to keep the beach free from car lights, flashlights, camera flashes, bonfires, beach chairs and such.
Journey Through IndiaHead to The Ringling this week, April 26-28, for a Journey Through India, a three-day festival that will take you there without a multi-hour airplane ride.
Dance the night away Friday evening, explore India’s culture and music on Saturday and then do yoga at The Ringling, Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on the terrace behind Ca d’Zan in Sarasota.
Friday’s dance event is $15 per person. Saturday night’s music concert is $20 per person. Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebration is free on the campus of the museum and Sunday’s yoga session also is free. For tickets or more details visit: Ringling.org.
Other eventsOver at Venice Theatre, the main stage is lit for the final performances of “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” which closes April 28.
Opening Friday in the Pinkerton Theatre is “Race,” by award-winning playwright David Mamet. For tickets to these or future productions, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.com.
