The Folk Legacy Trio

The Folk Legacy Trio returns to Venice Theatre. It includes George Grove, Jerry Siggins and Rick Dougherty.

VENICE — Another show of The Folk Legacy Trio has been added.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, along with its weekend shows. Most of the weekend shows are nearly sold out, with only a few single seat tickets available.

The Folk Legacy Trio includes George Grove, Jerry Siggins and Rick Dougherty.

The three have the resume for singing of the era. The Folk Legacy Trio sings from the folk era from the 1950s through the mid-1970s, it said.

It includes songs from The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul & Mary, The Limeliters, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and others.

Grove was a member of The Kingston Trio for 41 years; Rick Dougherty was a member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins was the lead singer of the The Diamonds for 27 years.

Seats are $35 and available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. The theater notes tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance. The box office remains closed and COVID-19 protocols include “required face coverings and physically distanced seating are in place,” it said.

Tickets for Venice Theatre’s 2021-22 season are available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115.

Venice Theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. W.

