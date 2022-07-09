VENICE — A new selection of classes and workshops for adults begins at Venice Theatre today, with learning opportunities continuing through August.
A variety of offerings in acting, playwriting, theatre appreciation and more can be viewed at VeniceTheatre.org/education.
Registration and payment can be completed online or by calling 941-486-8679.
“I’ve enjoyed working with my adult students immensely,” said Sandy Davisson, director of Education and Community Engagement. “The theatre is proud of its continuing education opportunities for students beyond high school and into retirement. Each class builds its own sense of community, and students not only learn more about theatre, but become friends.”
Davisson is leading a discussion-based seminar that delves into several of the shows Venice Theatre is producing as part of its 2022-2023 Season. Although most Venice Theatre classes have returned to meeting in person, Davisson’s began July 7 and will meet virtually for six weeks via Zoom.
Season ticket holders are especially encouraged to register to enrich their show-going experience.
All upcoming adult classes still have space available except for a one-day audition workshop with Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush. Registration is open for the following:
Conversations
A look inside VT’s upcoming season with Sandy Davisson. Tuition is $130, and “Conversations” at 3 p.m. runs for six weeks from July 7.
In this unique virtual class, students will study selected shows from VT’s upcoming season. Class time will include hearing from guest artists who will share their perspective on directing, dramatic theory, and performance of the chosen shows.
Beginning Acting for Adults with Preston Boyd
Begins at 10 a.m. today and runs for 8 weeks. Tuition: $168.
In this beginning acting class for adults, Preston will help actors to rediscover the inherent imagination that is in all of us.
Students will tell a story with a flair, and embrace a world of creative license. They will participate in the adult class showcase on Aug. 28.
Ripped from The Headlines: Tearing into Devised Theatre with Scott Keys.
Begins today at 10 a.m. and runs for 8 weeks. Tuition: $168
“Some people make headlines, others make history.” The Living Newspaper is a form of theater first developed by the Federal Theatre Project back in the 1930s.
This class will explore current events with heart, humor, and humanity. Poetry, prose, testimonial, song, monologue and scenes will examine the news of the day in an original, collaborative, theatrical way.
Students will participate in the adult class showcase on Aug. 28.
Pen to Paper! Beginning Playwriting for Adults with Preston Boyd
Begins at 11:30 a.m. today, and runs for 8 weeks. Tuition: $168
In “Pen to Paper,” students will learn what makes a play click. This beginning playwriting class is for adults who want to explore the basic tenets of playwriting.
Students will participate in the adult class showcase on Aug. 28.
Dynamic Drama with Becky Holahan and Liz Pascoe-Broome
Begins at 5 p.m. Monday and runs for 6 weeks. Tuition: $105
This in-person class is for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Students will have fun exploring games and exercises that develop character and acting skills.
Intro to Improv for Adults with Becky Holahan
Begins at 6 p.m. Monday and runs for 7 weeks. Tuition: $147
Learn the basics of improvisational storytelling in this entry-level adult improv class. Holahan will introduce concepts and play a variety of improv games, short-form and long-form.
Workshop: An Introduction into Finding Meaning in Plays
Presented by Preston Boyd, this workshop is at 1 p.m. on July 20. Tuition is $38.
A play can be a mirror to life. In this introductory in-person workshop, students will look at key scenes, double meanings and how plays can reflect culture.
Master Class Workshop: What makes a good play?
Presented by Preston Boyd, at 3 p.m. July 27. Tuition is $38.
This one-day, in-person playwriting workshop will focus on play construction. Topics explored include what does good narrative structure entail and how can learning about it deepen your experience of theater?
Master Class Workshop: Playwriting — Have What It Takes?
Presented by Richard Krevolin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 1. Tuition is $38.
Do you have what it takes? Ever consider writing a play? In this one-day virtual playwriting workshop, students will look long and hard into what is necessary to write plays and get an insider’s view of the playwriting process.
Mastering the Vocal Audition
Presented by Michelle Kasanofsky, this play starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and runs for 6 weeks. Tuition is $147.
In this 6-week in-person vocal class for adults, Kasanofsky will help singers get the best out of their singing audition. Class will include one-on-one time. There will be a mock audition on the last day of class.
More details about all classes are available at VeniceTheatre.org/education or by contacting Assistant Director of Education and Outreach, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679 or kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net.
