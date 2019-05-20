College students can now kick off the summer season with a splash at Adventure Island with a limited-time offer.

For only $29.99, any college student can purchase a ticket to the park, saving 50 percent off the original ticket price. Students must present a valid college ID to participate in this promotion.

Additionally, starting Monday, May 20, summer is even sweeter with Buy-One-Get-One Free treats and beverages for weekday visitors. Guests can enjoy the following BOGO offers at Adventure Island:

  • Now through Friday, May 24: Frozen Cocktails
  • Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31: Soft-serve Ice Cream
  • Monday, June 3 – Friday, June 7: Pineapple Specialty Cocktails

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island is a 30-acre waterpark featuring endless opportunities to soak up the sun and experience thrill attractions like no other. For thrill seekers, the park’s newest slide Vanish Point, delivers a heart-pounding drop before sending riders through 425 feet of spiraling tubes. Guests can lounge poolside by the Endless Surf wave pool or take a relaxing trip through the Rambling Bayou lazy river. From thrills to tranquility, there are endless opportunities to celebrate summer at Adventure Island. 

The exclusive discount on single-day tickets is available online now for a limited time. To purchase tickets and learn more, students can visit AdventureIsland.com/College.

