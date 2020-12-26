WASHINGTON — Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, praised Sen. Marco Rubio for his work on the coronavirus relief package, the organization said in a news release.

“On behalf of the hotel industry, we applaud Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his leadership in fighting for our employees and small business operators to obtain this vital economic relief approved before the holiday break,” Rogers said. “Through his successful efforts, this legislation will now help thousands of our small business and franchise hotel operators keep their doors open and employees retained over the next few months.

If signed by President Donald Trump, it will include provisions AHLA has sought, including “a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, increasing the size of PPP loans to 3.5 times payroll, and making PPP loan expenses tax-deductible,” the news release said.

“This will provide a critical lifeline for hotels and other businesses that have been decimated by the pandemic,” Rogers said.

“We look forward to working with Congress and the new Administration on a longer-term stimulus package that will ensure our industry survives and is well positioned to help the country recover economically once the public health threat subsides.”


